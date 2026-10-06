Pavlovic "honoured" but rejected Man City offers despite €100M being on the table

Pavlovic "honoured" but rejected Man City offers despite €100M offer being on the table

Aleksandar Pavlovic reportedly rejected a summer move to Manchester City.

The 22 year old is one of the brightest young midfielders in Europe at the moment as he continues his climb into the Bayern Munich squad.

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Pavlovic has made 106 appearances with the German champions, scoring 12 and grabbing 5 goals in the Bundesliga alone.

The German international has been essential for Germany manager Jurgen Klopp during the international break, fitting perfectly into his high-tempo style.

Klopp could not hold back his praise for Pavlović. “What a game by Pavlović. He was everywhere!” after the third Nations League clash with Greece.

As he keeps his name in the headlines, news came out about Pavlovic this week which revealed that the youngster turned down a move to the Premier League as he remains loyal to Bayern.

As revealed by Florian Plettenburg, City were chasing Pavlovic but the Bayern star turned down the switch.

"Manchester City had been pushing to sign Aleksandar Pavlovic since March. There were concrete talks.

"FC Bayern were informed that #MCFC were prepared to pay up to €100m - long before they signed Bouaddi/Fernandez.

"Pavlovic felt honoured by the interest and thought about it. But ultimately, he said NO. No negotiations with Bayern took place."

City splashed out on Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez and Ayyoub Bouaddi during the summer, spending well over £200M on the trio who joined Enzo Maresca's squad after Pavlovic turned down their approach.