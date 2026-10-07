Bayern Munich eye Premier League veteran as Neuer replacement

Bayern Munich are preparing for life after Manuel Neuer with their club captain preparing to leave at the end of the 2026/27 season when his contract expires.

Neuer will remain in place as No.1 for Vincent Kompany in 2026/27 with 38-year-old Sven Ulreich in place as back up to the 40-year-old.

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Despite having two keepers approaching the final years of their career, reports from Football Insider claim Newcastle United's 34-year-old Nick Pope could be a shock option for Kompany, as he's also out of contract next summer.

Pope has lost his own No.1 status to Lukas Hornicek this season and the England international is open to a new challenge.

A move for Pope would allow Bayern Munich some space to assess who they want to replace Neuer in the long-term with Jonas Urbig viewed as not experienced enough yet.