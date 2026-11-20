Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 draw at home by struggling FC Koln, as they could only open a one-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table.

Bayern fans were out of their seats early as a Harry Kane header came back off the post after just five minutes, albeit the linesman’s flag was up anyway, but they were stunned into silence just before the quarter-hour mark.

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Linton Maina strolled into Bayern territory and picked out Said El Mala in the box, and the Germany international teed up Mikey Moore with a sumptuous back-heel pass.

The Tottenham loanee still had work to do but capped off a flowing move by calmly rounding Jonas Urbig and slotting into the empty net for his first Bundesliga goal.

Koln celebrate their opener Credit: ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Pressefoto ULMER / Markus Ulmer

Things got worse for the hosts on 20 minutes when Kane was on the end of a strong challenge from Borna Sosa and, despite getting treatment on the pitch, the Ballon d’Or winner limped off with an apparent ankle knock.

Kane’s replacement, Tom Bischoff, dragged an effort wide five minutes after coming off the bench before an equaliser came eight minutes before the break.

It came via Nathaniel Brown, who finished clinically with his left foot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to send the game into the break level.

Brown scored the equaliser for Bayern Credit: HMB Media / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Vincent Kompany - back on the sideline after illness - already had a lengthy attacking injury list, and he was dealt yet another blow. After picking up a knock late in the first half, Michael Olise did not return for the second half and was replaced by 19-year-old Tim Binder, who was making his Bundesliga debut.

The combination of El Mala and Moore almost led to a goal again five minutes after the restart, when the former’s cutback was prodded goalbound but straight at Urbig by the England Under 21 forward.

Chances were coming thick and fast at either end as Lennart Karl flashed across the face of goal before Urbig made a stunning double stop to deny El Mala and Maina in quick succession.

Brown fizzed an effort over the bar before, on the 70-minute mark, Bayern got some good news on the injury front as Jamal Musiala returned for the first time since mid-September.

Momentum chart Flashscore

Entering the final quarter-hour, Aleksandar Pavlovic had Marvin Schwabe stretching, but his effort from range whistled just past the post before Karl and Musiala linked up in the box, with the latter denied by a perfectly timed challenge by Luka Lochoshvili.

The visitors were still posing a threat at the other end, and El Mala ought to have done better when he scuffed Jan Thielmann’s inch-perfect ball wide of the post.

Ultimately, nobody could find a winner as the spoils were shared, which extended FC Koln’s winless run to five games, although it is much more of a point gained for them, while for Bayern it certainly feels like two points dropped, despite extending their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)