England captain Harry Kane was subbed out with an ankle injury in the first half of Bayern Munich's home Bundesliga match with FC Koln on Friday.

With 15 minutes gone, Kane was felled from behind by Koln defender Joel Schmied in the box. After a VAR review, the referee waved away Kane's claims of a penalty.

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The Ballon d'Or winner tried to continue despite a clear limp, but was subbed out shortly after.

Kane, 33, has a history of ankle complaints, although he has only missed a handful of games since moving to Bayern in 2023.

Any potential absence would come at a bad time for Bayern, who are in the midst of an injury crisis, particularly up front.

Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies and captain Manuel Neuer have all missed matches recently, while coach Vincent Kompany returned to the dugout on Friday after missing a month with a meningeal irritation.

Bayern are the only team in Europe's top-five leagues yet to lose in any competition this season but were 1-0 down to the 15th-placed side at the time of Kane's substitution.