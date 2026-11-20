Muller says there is "no big pressure" or "concentration" in the MLS due to no relegation

Thomas Muller has spoken on the lack of pressure in the MLS when compared to European leagues.

Muller joined Vancouver Whitecaps in August 2025 after leaving Bayern Munich, as reports suggested he wanted a fresh experience outside European football, where he had spent his entire career.

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With nine goals and six assists in 25 MLS appearances, the 13-time Bundesliga winner has found success across the pond, becoming a vital component for Vancouver.

However, Muller did speak up on one key issue this week in what is a much-debated topic when comparing the MLS with other leagues around the world.

Teams cannot be relegated to a lower division because of poor league performances in the MLS, meaning clubs do not face the financial and sporting consequences of dropping into a lower division.

Is the MLS lacking consequences?

In an interview this week, Muller suggested that teams not suffering and dropping down means there is a lack of fight in the MLS, where teams remain at the top no matter what happens.

"There is no relegation. There is no big pressure. When we are rebuilding, nobody is happy about losing, but it is a completely different thing compared to fighting against relegation."

"In Europe, you lose budget for the following season. You lose people working at the club. It is completely different for the supporters, too, when players might not have a contract for the following season if you get relegated.

"The style of play changes when you play against a bottom-of-the-table team. They are fighting for their lives.

"I see a lot of really good individual performances from players here. Maybe I sometimes miss the consistency. The difference between good and bad is bigger here.

"We can say that here, when a professional has good moments, they are good, but the bad moments should never be that bad. The players' concentration is not enough for a 90-minute game here."

Maurico Pochettino has also ripped into the MLS in the past, claiming there is a lack of drive amongst clubs who do not perform: “Soccer is different: if you reward those who don’t win, if you don’t have goals, you don’t fight. If I lose, what happens? Nothing. They just fire the coach.”

Incoming commissioner Larry Berg said in August 2026 that promotion and relegation would not be introduced anytime soon, a change that US fans have called for over the past several years.