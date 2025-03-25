Bayern Munich join race to sign Southampton's Dibling
Bayern Munich have joined Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Manchester United in the race to sign Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling.
According to Sky Germany, the Bavarians are keen on landing the talented teenager with the Saints looking destined for English topflight demotion.
Dibling has netted four goals across all competitions for Southampton this season, but it's his dribbling and close control that have particularly caught the eye.