Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure
Man Utd make summer sale decision for Zirkzee
SHOCKER! Chelsea face massive penalty fee to send Sancho back to Man Utd

Bayern Munich join race to sign Southampton's Dibling

Shina Oludare
Bayern join race to sign Dibling
Bayern join race to sign DiblingAction Plus
Bayern Munich have joined Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Manchester United in the race to sign Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling.

According to Sky Germany, the Bavarians are keen on landing the talented teenager with the Saints looking destined for English topflight demotion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dibling has netted four goals across all competitions for Southampton this season, but it's his dribbling and close control that have particularly caught the eye.

Mentions
Dibling TylerSouthamptonBayern MunichManchester CityManchester United
Related Articles
AC Milan post scouts to watch England U19 pair
Man Utd open talks with Southampton for Dibling
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag