AC Milan post scouts to watch England U19 pair

AC Milan are shopping in the Premier League for young talent.

Milan chiefs are ready to compete for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, who is expected to leave St Mary's this summer as the club is relegated.

But Milan won't stop there, says The Sun, with Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong also on their radar.

Acheampong signed a new deal with Chelsea earlier this season to 2029.

Milan scouts are in England this weekend to check on the pair in action for England U19.