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Bayern Munich chief admits he 'feels sorry' for Liverpool flop Florian Wirtz

Bayern Munich chief admits he 'feels sorry' for Liverpool flop Florian Wirtz
Bayern Munich chief admits he 'feels sorry' for Liverpool flop Florian WirtzREUTERS

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has admitted he 'feels sorry' for Florian Wirtz as the playmaker continues to struggle at Liverpool.

Wirtz, 23, joined Liverpool from boyhood club Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 for a reported £116 million.

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He has since scored just seven goals and provided ten assists in his 58 games across all competitions and is yet to reach ten goal contributions in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich were interested in Wirtz before he opted to join Liverpool but were unwilling to match the Premier League club’s offer.

Those links are starting to circulate again, something that Hainer has now moved to dismiss.

"First of all, I think Florian Wirtz is an exceptional player, there is absolutely no doubt about that," Hainer said, as quoted by Sports Witness

"I almost feel a bit sorry for him that he hasn't yet found the form in England that he had at Leverkusen, because we also need him in the German national team."

"We have a squad of such quality, we are incredibly satisfied at the moment and, as a result, it is not a topic for us," Hainer concluded.

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