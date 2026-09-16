Dowman breaks incredible Arsenal record and matches Rooney's milestone with fine brace

Arsenal prodigy Max Dowman continues to break records for the side after his brace against Ipswich Town.

Two excellent goals and an assist in a man-of-the-match display from Dowman showed just how bright Arsenal’s future is as they tore apart Ipswich in a 4-2 win on Tuesday night.

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Dowman joined Wayne Rooney as the only 16-year-olds to score multiple goals in a game for a Premier League club, a sign that the 16 year old has a pathway ahead of him that could lead to him becoming one of England’s best talents.

The teenager also became the first player to score at least twice for Arsenal before turning 17 in what is another impressive record that could lead to more opportunities under manager Mikel Arteta.

These record come after he became the youngest scorer in Premier League history after netting against Everton in March aged just 16 years and 73 days, became the youngest Premier League title winner and the youngest player in Champions League history at 15 years, 308 days.

"A joy to have him," Arteta said in his news conference. "It's inevitable to talk about him when he scores and he creates the moments that he has created tonight. It's normal.

"He can deliver those actions effortlessly, I would say. That's his biggest quality and defensively, his application, his capacity as well to sustain the actions, which is not easy, he's 16 years old and he can create moments but consistently to go through the game.

"With the demands that we put in them, to be able to do that is extremely difficult and he's coping better and better and better.

"He's an unbelievable player because of the character that he has and how much he loves to play at the biggest stage."

Dowman could next feature against Brighton on Saturday afternoon as Arsenal continue their title push against Manchester City.