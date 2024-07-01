Barcelona shut their academies across India

Tribal Football
Barcelona have shut their academies across India.

Barca have had soccer schools across the nation, but after failing to produce any significant talent, they have decided to close the network.

Barca announced: "Thank you very much, India.

"FC Barcelona has informed the families of the Barça Academies in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune that they will no longer operate from July 1, 2024.

"Barça's stay in India started in 2010, and since then thousands of boys and girls have learned to play soccer with the values of Barça."

