Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Agents offer Real Betis attacker Diao to Barcelona

Agents offer Real Betis attacker Diao to Barcelona
Agents offer Real Betis attacker Diao to Barcelona
Agents offer Real Betis attacker Diao to BarcelonaLaLiga
Agents have offered Real Betis attacker Assane Diao to Barcelona.

The teen was one of the big revelations of LaLiga last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

El Mundo Deportivo says Diao has been offered to Barca this week.

The 18-year-old is available for €15m and his agents have made contact with Barca knowing they're in the market for a wide player.

However, it is suggested it's unlikely that Barcelona will choose to strike this summer.

Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) and Luis Díaz (Liverpool) are also on the club's wish list.

Mentions
LaLigaDiao AssaneBarcelonaBetisFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Betis big winners from Palace signing Riad
Agents offer Real Betis attacker Ayoze Perez to Barcelona
DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace sign Barcelona defender Riad