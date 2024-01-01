Agents offer Real Betis attacker Diao to Barcelona

Agents have offered Real Betis attacker Assane Diao to Barcelona.

The teen was one of the big revelations of LaLiga last season.

El Mundo Deportivo says Diao has been offered to Barca this week.

The 18-year-old is available for €15m and his agents have made contact with Barca knowing they're in the market for a wide player.

However, it is suggested it's unlikely that Barcelona will choose to strike this summer.

Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) and Luis Díaz (Liverpool) are also on the club's wish list.