Man City wing-back Cancelo: I hope I return to Barcelona

Manchester City wing-back Joao Cancelo admits he wants to stay with Barcelona.

Cancelo spent last season on-loan with the Blaugrana.

He told Futbol Emotion: "I've always been curious about playing for Barcelona and getting to know the city, because of everything I've been told.

"I'm delighted. I'm going to be a little unfair, but I can't choose between Lisbon and Barcelona. I really like being here, I'm comfortable here; so is my family, my daughter, my wife... In all, the city is beautiful, the climate.

"People like the player that I am. This also makes you enjoy being here. Let's hope I'm here next year. The truth is that I really like the city."

