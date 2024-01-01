Ligue 1 trio chasing released Spurs midfielder Ndombele

Released Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is set to return to Ligue 1.

Just over a week ago, Tottenham announced that Ndombélé would be leaving - despite having a contract that runs until the summer of 2025.

It has since been reported that Ndombélé has been offered to Barcelona - but that there is no major interest from the giants.

Now RMC Sport says three Ligue 1 clubs - Lille OSC , OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille - are showing interest in Ndombélé.

A return to France next season is the most likely scenario for the midfielder.

Ndombélé spent last season on-loan with Galatasaray.