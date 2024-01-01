Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Ligue 1 trio chasing released Spurs midfielder Ndombele

Ligue 1 trio chasing released Spurs midfielder Ndombele
Ligue 1 trio chasing released Spurs midfielder Ndombele
Ligue 1 trio chasing released Spurs midfielder NdombeleProfimedia
Released Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is set to return to Ligue 1.

Just over a week ago, Tottenham announced that Ndombélé would be leaving - despite having a contract that runs until the summer of 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It has since been reported that Ndombélé has been offered to Barcelona - but that there is no major interest from the giants.

Now RMC Sport says three Ligue 1 clubs - Lille OSC , OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille - are showing interest in Ndombélé.

A return to France next season is the most likely scenario for the midfielder.

Ndombélé spent last season on-loan with Galatasaray.

Mentions
Ligue 1Ndombele TanguyTottenhamBarcelonaMarseilleLilleNiceGalatasarayPremier League
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudis hot for big-name striker; Liverpool try for Ederson; Man Utd target centre-back
Man Utd in talks with Lille striker David
Lille announce Bentaleb rushed to hospital