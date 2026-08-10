Barcelona reportedly reject opening PSG bid for World Cup winner Ferran Torres

Barcelona on Monday rejected an initial offer from Paris Saint-Germain estimated at 40 million euros for Spanish World Cup winner Ferran Torres, a source within the Catalan club told AFP.

"Negotiations are ongoing" between Barca and PSG, the same source added, confirming reports from the daily Mundo Deportivo.

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According to Spanish media reports, Torres, scorer of the winning goal in the 2026 World Cup final, has agreed to join PSG and his former national team coach Luis Enrique.

Out of contract with Barca in June 2027, the 26-year-old forward remained vague about his future in recent interviews he gave during a promotional tour in the United States.

"I have a contract with Barcelona, but in football you never know. I'm just waiting to make the right decision," he said.

When asked if he had a "dream" destination in mind, Torres answered that he did, without revealing it: "I just want to be happy," he replied.

Ferran Torres' recent domestic league numbers Flashscore

Torres, signed in 2021 from Manchester City for more than 55 million euros, has been used as a centre-forward, backing up Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, since Hansi Flick took over on the Barca bench in the summer of 2024.

Often decisive as a substitute, Torres, who came through Valencia's youth system, has scored 40 goals in 94 matches in all competitions over the last two seasons.

Torres scored Spain's winning goal in extra time of the World Cup final against Argentina last month, giving La Roja their second world title.