Ferran Torres reportedly tells Barcelona he wants PSG move as £50M bid is made

Ferran Torres could depart Barcelona this summer as he reportedly wants switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

As the Spanish giants welcome Rodri and prepare to lose Ronald Araujo to Liverpool on loan, a plot to steal away Torres has been brewing in the background.

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PSG are seeking to steal away the World Cup winner who scored the winner against Argentina in the final last month in what would be one of the biggest moves of the summer transfer window.

Torres, 26, has just one year to run on his contract with Barcelona, meaning the club must cash in or risk losing him next year for free.

Transfer guru Ben Jacobs revealed more details on the move as the Spanish side mull over what is an enticing offer.

“PSG are now in advanced talks with Barcelona to sign Ferran Torres. Player has already agreed terms on a five-year contract.

“Fee in the region of €50m under discussion. PSG confident.”

After selling Gonçalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani this summer, PSG are said to be after a new backup striker and Torres fits that profile perfectly.

Torres has registered 65 goals and 23 assists in 207 appearances for Barcelona and reports state that he wants to make the switch to the French capital just 5 days before La Liga kicks off this weekend.

Less than a week ago, Ferran stated: “(Barcelona) must show that they want me” and it’s clear the club did not impress him.