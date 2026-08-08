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Ferran Torres makes Barcelona exit decision as PSG offer lands

Spain star Ferran Torres.
Spain star Ferran Torres.Profimedia

Barcelona star Ferran Torres has reportedly told the LaLiga champions he wants to join PSG this month.

Torres is due back for preseason in the coming days following an extended summer break after scoring the winning goal in Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final last month.

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The 26-year-old netted a career-best 21 goals in all competitions last season, as part of back-to-back LaLiga title wins in Catalonia, but his future remains unconfirmed.

As he heads into the final year of his contract, Barca were hopeful of tying him down to a long-term extension in September, despite the interest from PSG.

Torres deepened speculation over his next move during an interview with US outlet NBC where he claimed: "Right now I have a contract at Barca, but, honestly, in football you never know what might happen."

La Blaugrana were irked by his public statement and the former Manchester City forward is now ready to move on as per Marca.

Talks between the two sporting directors - Deco and Luis Campos - are ongoing and Torres' agent has told the former he wants to leave.

The latest update indicates a four-year contract has been agreed in Paris - with PSG paying a €50M fee - of which around €7M will go to City as part of his original move to Barcelona in 2022.

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