Barcelona hero Raphinha eclipses Neymar, Rivaldo and Kaka's European record

Raphinha has set a new Brazil record, scoring twice in Barcelona’s 3-1 victory over Benfica at Camp Nou.

The 28-year-old forward scored in both halves as the Catalans cruised past the Portuguese side to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

With that, he increased his goal tally in the European competition to 11 – the most goals by a Brazilian player in a UEFA Champions League season.

Kaka (2006-07), Rivaldo (1999-00), Jardel (1999-00), Roberto Firmino (2017-18), and Neymar (2014-15) were the joint record holders with 10 goals.