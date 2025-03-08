Zahavi in contact with Barcelona, Bayern Munich over Neymar Euro return

Neymar is ready to return to Europe next season.

Contracted to Santos until mid-year, it's emerged Neymar's agent, Pini Zahavi, is attempting to drum up interest from European heavyweights.

Advertisement Advertisement

UOL says Barcelona have been contacted, though sporting director Deco offered little public encouragement earlier this week.

However, there has been more favourable interest from Bayern Munich, which has been offered the Brazilian by Zahavi. Given the stunning form of Neymar at Santos, which has earned him an immediate recall to the Brazil squad, the German giants are willing to consider a deal.

Zahavi has also been contacted by Premier League clubs, but Neymar has made it clear he holds little interest in a move to England.

Neymar favours a return to Barca - and has let it be known he's willing to make "a financial effort" to get a deal done. But for now, Bayern appears his best option.

At Santos, meanwhile, they've let Neymar and his family know they'd like to extend his contract to the end of the Brasileiro season.