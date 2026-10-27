Barcelona fined over failed Julian Alvarez transfer

Barcelona have been punished over their part in the summer transfer saga between themselves and Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez shocked the Madrid outfit during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after stating his desire to move on with Barcelona the preferred destination for the Argentina international.

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However, amid a furious war of words between the two Spanish clubs, Atletico confirmed their refusal to sell to Barca and Alvarez was unconvinced over a move back to the Premier League.

Arsenal's interest in the former Manchester City forward has not gone away, but a January exit now looks impossible.

The fallout has rolled on, with Atletico reporting Barca to the RFEF, who have now handed down a paltry fine of €602.

FIFA were not eligible to investigate and the fine is the lowest possible punishment Barca could have received.

The clearest previous precedent was in the summer of 2019 with Antoine Griezmann, when Atletico filed a complaint with the RFEF against Bara for signing a contract with the French striker. That complaint was settled for a mere €300.