Nagelsmann impressed by Red Bull Klopp appointment

Germany boss Julien Nagelsmann was full of praise for a countryman this week.

The head coach of the national team has congratulated Jurgen Klopp on his new job.

Klopp is the global head of soccer for Red Bull, which has shocked many fans given his Mainz and Borussia Dortmund past.

"I’ve congratulated Oliver Mintzlaf to an amazing coup, also Klopp for a great job," said Nagelsmann this week.

"A super interesting job. He’ll do well. For both sides it’s a win-win. I was happy. Oli (Mintzlaff) has informed me early."

On his appointment, Klopp said this week: “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this.

"The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not. By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

"There are many ways that we can do this front using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries. Together we can discover what is possible.

"I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more."