Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd TWICE rejected by Inzaghi
Tottenham fullback Porro: I feel ready to join Real Madrid
Calafiori warns Arsenal pal Trossard ahead of Italy's clash with Belgium
Liverpool reach mega adidas deal as they prepare to leave Nike

BVB chief Watzke wishes Klopp good luck Red Bull role despite controversy

Watzke wishes Klopp good luck in his new role with Red Bull despite controversy
Watzke wishes Klopp good luck in his new role with Red Bull despite controversyAction Plus
Borussia Dortmund’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has no ill will towards a former manager.

Watzke this week sent his best wishes to Jurgen Klopp, who has taken on a new job.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool great Klopp will be the new global head of soccer at Red Bull, working for RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.

Watzke told Sky Sports: "For me, it was no surprise because we had spoken about it personally. I wish Jurgen, as always, good luck in his new job."

Klopp said about the Red Bull project in 2017: " I'm a football romantic and I like tradition in football and all that stuff. 

“In Germany, only two clubs sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' before the game and that is Mainz and Dortmund."

Mentions
Klopp JurgenDortmundRB LeipzigPremier LeagueLiverpoolBundesliga
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund buying Man City fullback Couto
Matthaus: Klopp hire shows Red Bull thinking big
Borussia Dortmund fans react negatively as Klopp takes on Red Bull role