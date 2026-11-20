Aston Villa have confirmed that promising forward Markie Meade has signed a new contract with the club.

The 18-year-old, a lifelong Villa supporter, joined the academy at Under-9 level before signing scholarship terms last summer.

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Meade has impressed across several youth competitions this season, including the UEFA Youth League and Premier League 2, registering six goals and three assists in 13 appearances for Villa's youth sides.

“We are delighted to see Markie sign a new contract,” manager Mark Harrison said.

“He is a local lad and a massive Aston Villa fan from a big Villa family. He has been with the Academy since he was very young, signing at Under-9s.

“Markie is a centre forward who has a real eye for goal and has consistently scored goals at every level in the Academy.

“He has become a regular in the Under-21s this season at the age of 17. We look forward to seeing how Markie develops over the coming years.”