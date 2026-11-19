Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has stressed the importance of finding the right balance between attack and defence ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter against Aston Villa.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Frenchman acknowledged his side's improvement in possession but admitted their attacking ambition had sometimes left them vulnerable defensively.

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Le Bris pointed to the Black Cats' 5-3 defeat against Manchester City as an example of their struggles.

"We got more control with a better ability to make chances, but at the same time at the beginning of this season we were often too exposed defensively," he told the media.

"You may say that it is a good game, but in the end we got zero points."

However, the Sunderland boss praised his players for showing greater defensive discipline in their victory over Chelsea.

"We weathered the storm," he added.