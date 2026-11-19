Aston Villa have been informed their UEFA Champions League match with Galatasaray on November 24 will go ahead at the home of the Turkish champions despite the state of the hosts' pitch.

Galatasaray have moved their incoming home league fixture against Samsunspor this weekend to the home of rivals Istanbul Basaksehir to save the playing surface from more damage.

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Images shown on social media earlier this week show the pitch in poor condition, with Galatasaray working overtime to ensure it's playable to UEFA standards.

UEFA are currently satisfied the pitch will be ready in time to welcome Unai Emery's team, but several pitch inspections will take place beforehand.

Heading into the game, Villa have won three and lost one of their Champions League games so far in 2026/27, including a 4-0 victory in Turkey up against Fenerbahce.