Aston Villa striker Nicolas Jackson has been voted the club's Player of the Month for October following an outstanding run of performances.

The Senegal international enjoyed a prolific month, scoring six goals across the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

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Jackson's latest recognition completes an impressive hat-trick of individual awards, having already claimed the Premier League Player of the Month and PFA Fans' Player of the Month honours.

The African scored twice against Fenerbahce and Manchester City, while also finding the net against Fulham and Brentford.

He topped Aston Villa's official supporters' poll, finishing ahead of Alysson and Zion Suzuki, who placed second and third respectively.