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Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Where to watch, will Emery hand Garnacho another chance?

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Where to watch, will Emery hand Garnacho another chance?
Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich: Where to watch, will Emery hand Garnacho another chance?REUTERS

Aston Villa face Bayern Munich on Friday afternoon as the two sides prepare for the new season.

Europa League winners Villa clash with German champions Bayern at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium this week in what is the latest clash for each side ahead of the new campaign. 

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The two teams met in the 1982 European Cup Final in which Villa won 1-0, claiming their first and only European trophy thanks to a 67th minute goal from Peter Withe

Both sides also last met in 2024 during the Champions League Group Stage, the Premier League side once more claimed a 1-0 victory as Jhon Duran grabbed a 79th minute winner to secure 3 points. 

Where to watch

Fans can watch every minute of the match LIVE on VillaTV whilst Video match passes for this clash are available for just £6.99 from the club website. 

Unfortunately, the pre-season game has not been selected for national radio broadcast, but highlights of the clash should be put up by both clubs following the final whistle. 

Team news

One of the biggest questions ahead of the game is whether Alejandro Garnacho will feature following his start with the side which included his performance BG Pathen United in which he was hooked after just 43 minutes. Highlights from the clash did not place confidence in fans as many worry the Argentina winger will flop at yet another club.

Aston Villa captain John McGinn came off with a knee injury during the game against BG Pathum United and he joins Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne, Johan Manzambi and Amadou Onana and Emi Martinez who are unavailable. 

Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano and Jamal Musiala are also out for Bayern whilst Alphonso Davies and new signing Ismael Saibari have stayed in Germany to rebuild fitness. 

Mentions
Champions LeagueAlejandro GarnachoPeter WitheAston VillaBayern MunichPremier LeagueBundesliga

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