Newcastle target Nmecha, Palhinha to replace Arsenal-bound Guimaraes

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Joao Palhinha and Bruno Guimaraes battle for the ballEvery Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Newcastle have officially appointed Matthias Jaissle as their new head coach and their next task will be to recruit a new midfielder to replace the influential Bruno Guimaraes.

German boss Jaissle has signed a four-year deal with Newcastle, to complete a move from Saudi side Al Ahli

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He led them to consecutive Asian Champions League crowns but now lands in a very different environment as Newcastle attempt to stop a spiral that has seen them lose the core of their set-up.

Eddie Howe left his role as manager last week, on the back of a summer that had already seen Antony Gordon move to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali join Tottenham. Star striker Alexander Isak moved to Liverpool last year, while Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes is in the process of completing a £75 million deal to join Arsenal.

Jaissle will not have full control over how Newcastle sharpen up their squad with new signings - but sources insist he will get a say in influencing how Guimaraes is replaced.

It is important to understand that Newcastle did not want to sell Guimaraes, but the player made his own intentions clear once Arsenal made their approach. He sees a move to North London as the ideal moment in his career to pursue significant silverware. 

The club can immediately look to reinvest the funds from his transfer, and at this stage sources say the new boss is primarily keen to find a dependable, trusted figure for the role.

Newcastle are expected to prioritise experience to come into the side and have been exploring whether they can find any value in the English market, or whether they must look abroad.

Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund is one player to have been identified, but he is not yet convinced by the move.

Similarly, sources have told Flashscore that there is admiration for Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha, but he is still weighing up his options and may return to play in Portugal instead, where Benfica have been strongly linked.

Other options continue to be examined so that they can very soon begin to progress with their squad build for the new season. 

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Premier LeagueBundesligaNewcastle UtdBruno GuimaraesFelix NmechaJoao PalhinhaBayern MunichDortmundFootball transfers

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