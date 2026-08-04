German football legend Lothar Matthäus says that he would like to see champions Bayern Munich strengthen their defensive ranks with the purchase of former AGF ace Yann-Aurel Bisseck who just extended his contract with Inter.

In his "Sky" column, the German record international discusses FC Bayern's future squad planning. The focus is also on the defense—and on potential changes to the squad.

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According to Matthäus, Bisseck would be a likely contender for the Bayern defense should Kim Min-jae and Hiroki Ito choose to leave the club.

As early as late May 2026, Bild's Christian Falk reported on the "Bayern Insider" podcast that Bayern had made inquiries about Bisseck. The questions at the time were: Under what conditions would Bisseck be available? And would Inter even be willing to part with the German international? The feedback from the Italians was allegedly that they were open to talks starting at around €40 million."

Bisseck has been playing for Inter Milan since 2023; before that, he played for AGF in Denmark. With the "Nerazzurri," the German international (one cap) won the Italian league title twice (2024, 2026) and also claimed the Italian Cup in 2026. In his first season in Milan, he celebrated winning the Italian Super Cup (2023).

Matthäus writes in his column: "Yann-Aurel Bisseck has just extended his contract with Inter. I think he would be a very interesting player in terms of the required profile."

Just a few days ago, the Italian double-winners announced that Bisseck had extended his contract until 2031. Bisseck currently has a market value of €50 million euros (source: transfermarkt.de)

Bisseck has made only one international appearance for Germany so far. Under Julian Nagelsmann, he played for a few minutes in the return leg of the Nations League quarter-final against Italy. Despite great performances at Inter, he was not selected for the World Cup squad. It remains to be seen whether this will change soon under the new national team coach, Jürgen Klopp.