Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Bayern legend Matthaus urges club to sign former Germany defender Bisseck

Yann‑Aurel Bisseck in action for Inter during a pre-season match against Manchester City in Hong Kong
Yann‑Aurel Bisseck in action for Inter during a pre-season match against Manchester City in Hong KongCredit: Nexpher Images / Sipa USA / Profimedia

German football legend Lothar Matthäus says that he would like to see champions Bayern Munich strengthen their defensive ranks with the purchase of former AGF ace Yann-Aurel Bisseck who just extended his contract with Inter.

In his "Sky" column, the German record international discusses FC Bayern's future squad planning. The focus is also on the defense—and on potential changes to the squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to Matthäus, Bisseck would be a likely contender for the Bayern defense should Kim Min-jae and Hiroki Ito choose to leave the club. 

As early as late May 2026, Bild's Christian Falk reported on the "Bayern Insider" podcast that Bayern had made inquiries about Bisseck. The questions at the time were: Under what conditions would Bisseck be available? And would Inter even be willing to part with the German international? The feedback from the Italians was allegedly that they were open to talks starting at around €40 million."

Bisseck has been playing for Inter Milan since 2023; before that, he played for AGF in Denmark. With the "Nerazzurri," the German international (one cap) won the Italian league title twice (2024, 2026) and also claimed the Italian Cup in 2026. In his first season in Milan, he celebrated winning the Italian Super Cup (2023).

Matthäus writes in his column: "Yann-Aurel Bisseck has just extended his contract with Inter. I think he would be a very interesting player in terms of the required profile."

Just a few days ago, the Italian double-winners announced that Bisseck had extended his contract until 2031.  Bisseck currently has a market value of €50 million euros (source: transfermarkt.de)

Bisseck has made only one international appearance for Germany so far. Under Julian Nagelsmann, he played for a few minutes in the return leg of the Nations League quarter-final against Italy. Despite great performances at Inter, he was not selected for the World Cup squad. It remains to be seen whether this will change soon under the new national team coach, Jürgen Klopp.

Mentions
SuperligaBundesligaChampions LeagueYann BisseckBayern MunichInterLothar MatthausAarhusMin-Jae Kim

Related Articles

Ex-Man City striker Edin Dzeko pens contract extension at Schalke

AGF strengthen defence with son of sacked German coach

AGF rescued by Jonsson’s stoppage-time strike at Lyngby