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PSG closing in on deal for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

PSG closing in on deal for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki
PSG closing in on deal for Parma goalkeeper Zion SuzukiČTK / imago sportfotodienst / www.imagephotoagency.it

PSG are reportedly closing in on a deal for highly rated Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The 23-year-old is one of the most exciting goalkeeper prospects in Europe and managed to keep five clean sheets and concede 28 goals in his 20 Serie A games for Parma last season.

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Suzuki also played every minute of Japan’s World Cup campaign, conceding five in four as they were eliminated by Brazil in the round of 32.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG are closing in on a deal to sign the shot stopper from Parma for a fee of around €35 million, including add-ons.

The French giants are yet to decide on Suzuki’s immediate future, with a potential loan to Juventus lined up should Lucas Chevalier remain at the club.

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Serie AZion SuzukiParmaPSGLigue 1Football transfers