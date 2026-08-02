PSG step up pursuit of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly submitted a €33 million package to Parma for Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as they accelerate their efforts to secure his signature.

The move has reportedly given PSG an advantage over Juventus in the race for the 23-year-old, with negotiations progressing rapidly. Suzuki made 22 appearances for Parma during the 2025/26 season, keeping six clean sheets while conceding 30 goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

PSG are also said to have held talks with Suzuki and outlined their plans for him, particularly regarding the future of Lucas Chevalier.

Chevalier joined PSG from Lille for €40 million last summer but struggled to establish himself as Luis Enrique’s long-term first choice, spending the second half of the campaign on the bench.

Should Suzuki arrive, Chevalier could be forced to reconsider his future despite his desire to compete for the starting position.