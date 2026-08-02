Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

PSG step up pursuit of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

PSG step up pursuit of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki
PSG step up pursuit of Parma goalkeeper Zion SuzukiHeuler Andrey Da Silva, DiaEsportivo / Alamy / Profimedia

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly submitted a €33 million package to Parma for Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as they accelerate their efforts to secure his signature.

The move has reportedly given PSG an advantage over Juventus in the race for the 23-year-old, with negotiations progressing rapidly. Suzuki made 22 appearances for Parma during the 2025/26 season, keeping six clean sheets while conceding 30 goals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

PSG are also said to have held talks with Suzuki and outlined their plans for him, particularly regarding the future of Lucas Chevalier.

Chevalier joined PSG from Lille for €40 million last summer but struggled to establish himself as Luis Enrique’s long-term first choice, spending the second half of the campaign on the bench.

Should Suzuki arrive, Chevalier could be forced to reconsider his future despite his desire to compete for the starting position.

Mentions
Zion SuzukiLucas ChevalierPSGParmaFootball transfers

Related Articles

PSG eye Strasbourg defender Guela Doue as Hakimi replacement

Lecce close to signing Paris FC striker Willem Geubbels

Ajax hope to keep Godts for another year amid PSG interest