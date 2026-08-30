Aston Villa secure signing of Nigeria defender Imuran

Aston Villa Women have completed the permanent signing of Nigeria international defender Rofiat Imuran from London City Lionesses.

The 22-year-old left-back becomes the club’s ninth arrival of the summer as Natalia Arroyo continues to strengthen her squad ahead of the new campaign.

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Imuran began her professional career in France with Stade de Reims, making 27 league appearances and scoring seven goals across two seasons.

“I’m very excited to be here and I want to achieve a lot of things,” she said.

“It’s a big club with a lot of history, and it has big ambitions, and I want to be part of it.”

She moved to London City Lionesses in 2024, gaining further experience in English football before securing her switch to Villa.

At international level, Imuran has represented Nigeria at major tournaments, including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.