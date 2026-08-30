Al Hilal seal three-year deal to sign Watkins from Villa

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Al Hilal have signed Ollie Watkins from ⁠Aston Villa
Al Hilal have signed Ollie Watkins from ⁠Aston Villa@Alhilal_EN

Al Hilal have signed Ollie Watkins from ⁠Aston Villa, the two clubs announced on Sunday, as the 30-year-old ‌striker ended a successful six-year spell with ‌the Midlands club where he became ‌their top scorer in the Premier ‌League.

Financial details were not disclosed, but ‌British media reported the Saudi Pro League side paid £51 million for the ‌England international, who had two ⁠years left ‌on his Villa contract.

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Watkins signed a three-year ​contract as Al Hilal acquired a proven goalscorer after he ​scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, including five goals in ⁠the Europa ​League as he helped deliver a European trophy to Unai Emery's side.

However, an exit was on the cards ‌before the transfer window closed, with Emery revealing the striker had apologised for making himself unavailable for the club's Premier League opener.

Watkins scored 91 Premier League goals for Villa, a club record, and 108 in all competitions since arriving from Brentford ‌for £28 million in 2020.

The striker is ​among a string of departures from ‌Villa in the close season following the exits of key players such as Morgan Rogers and Emi Martinez (both Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal) and ⁠Youri Tielemans (Manchester ⁠United).

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