Lens forward Rayan Fofana joins Le Havre on loan

RC Lens forward Rayan Fofana will spend the 2026-27 season on loan at Ligue 1 rivals Le Havre.

The 20-year-old Franco-Ivorian attracted interest from several Ligue 1 clubs and Scottish giants Rangers this summer.

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However, with Lens boasting several attacking options, including Franjo Ivanovic, Abdallah Sima and Odsonne Edouard, Fofana has been allowed to leave temporarily.

Fofana scored five goals in 25 Ligue 1 appearances for Lens last season and remains under contract with the club until 2029.

RMC Sport reports that Fofana completed his medical and signed his contract on Sunday. He could make his Le Havre debut next Saturday against Brest at Stade Océane.

Le Havre drew 1-1 away to Lyon on Saturday. Fofana’s season-long loan does not include an option to buy.