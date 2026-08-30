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Derby County land Danish striker Meister on season-long loan

Derby County land Danish striker Meister on season-long loan
Derby County land Danish striker Meister on season-long loanGabriele Masotti/IPA Sport / IPA / Profimedia

Derby County have completed the signing of Danish striker Henrik Meister on a season-long loan from Serie B side Pisa, with an option to buy.

The 22-year-old began his career with BK Skjold, B 1903 and Fremad Amager before joining Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 in 2023. 

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He impressed with eight goals in his final seven matches of the 2024 campaign, including four against Rosenborg.

Meister moved to Italy in January 2025 and helped Pisa secure promotion to Serie A under Filippo Inzaghi. 

He later made the move permanent and featured 28 times in Serie A last season, adding physicality to Derby’s attack.

Meister becomes Derby County’s seventh signing of the summer transfer window and could make his debut when the Rams travel to face Portsmouth in the Championship on Tuesday.

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Football transfersSerie AHenrik MeisterDerbyPisa

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