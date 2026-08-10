Arsenal weigh up Konsa move as Aston Villa consider sale, reports Flashscore

Arsenal have learned that Aston Villa would be open to selling Ezri Konsa at the right price, but are now deciding how far they are willing to go to land the England international.

Arsenal are expected to return with a new offer for the 28-year-old, after Villa rejected an initial approach worth around £35million.

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Villa are believed to value Konsa in excess of £60million, but Arsenal have been unwilling to pay that much for a player who has less than two years remaining on his contract.

Arsenal are continuing to explore the market head of transfer deadline with the defence and attack both expected to be upgraded.

The key question now is how far Arsenal are prepared to push their valuation for England World Cup defender Konsa.

Sources have indicated to Flashscore that Villa would be open-minded about selling the player if the right offer arrives, with the club continuing to assess the market as they navigate their own financial restrictions.

A significant sale would be considered if it was one Villa could accommodate, and which also allowed them to evolve their squad.

Arsenal are considering a new offer and now know there is a possibility of getting a deal done, but they must decide whether Konsa is worth pushing beyond their current valuation.

Konsa's exit would be disappointing news to the Villa squad, who have been fearful of him leaving this summer as he is an important member of the side. He joined Villa from Brentford in 2019 and has since established himself as one of the club's most important players.

He made 48 appearances across all competitions last season and has also become a regular on the international scene. It is his versatility, experience and quality that Arsenal feel would add significant depth to their squad for next term.