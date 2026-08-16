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Arsenal sweep aside Man City to lift Community Shield

Tzolis (R) celebrates with Calafiori after Arsenal's first goal
Tzolis (R) celebrates with Calafiori after Arsenal's first goalGLYN KIRK / AFP

Riccardo Calafiori scored the fastest goal in FA Community Shield history to set Arsenal on their way to an emphatic 3-0 win against Manchester City, finding the net in under 25 seconds. The Gunners are just the third reigning Premier League champions to beat the FA Cup holders in this fixture in the last 11 such meetings.

Highlights

To follow...

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Match report

Myles Lewis-Skelly had been linked with a move away from the Emirates in the build-up to kick-off at the Principality Stadium, but he wasted no time in making his point to Mikel Arteta, picking out Calafiori for the opener with a delightful reverse pass to give the Londoners the perfect start.

That left Enzo Maresca an uphill task in his first competitive fixture since replacing the legendary Pep Guardiola, and things went from bad to worse before the half-hour mark.

New Arsenal signing Christos Tzolis nodded the ball smartly back across goal from a Martin Ødegaard cross, and Kai Havertz was on hand to squirm his header beyond an unconvincing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Cityzens belatedly threatened to click into gear as the half drew to a close, with Erling Haaland drawing a good save from David Raya before a great block from Ben White to deny Jérémy Doku.

But there was still time before the break for Arteta’s men to come again, and only a goal-line clearance prevented Ødegaard from making it 3-0. 

Momentum
MomentumFlashscore

This reprieve for Maresca’s side proved short-lived, as they remarkably allowed themselves to be caught cold for a second time after the restart.

Some simple but incisive passing sliced the Etihad outfit apart once more, and Ødegaard sat down Donnarumma with a cool finish to put the contest beyond any doubt at the second attempt. 

Substitute Bukayo Saka then almost applied the finishing touch to a delightfully crafted move, but could only find the side netting after shrugging off Joško Gvardiol.

He then put an even bigger chance over the crossbar, but the miss could hardly make a dent in Arsenal’s jubilant mood as the final whistle formally confirmed a statement victory.

The win means Arteta has now tasted success in all of his Community Shield appearances as both a player (W2) and manager (W3).

For Maresca, this was a tough reminder of the scale of the task ahead, although he will waste no time in turning his attention to the PL opener against Bournemouth next Sunday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Christos Tzolis (Arsenal)

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Catch up on the match here.

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ArsenalManchester CityRiccardo CalafioriMartin OdegaardChristos TzolisKai HavertzFA Community Shield

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