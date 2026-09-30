Norway vs Wales: Confirmed lineups as Haaland seeks to break Wales' unbeaten run

Wales welcome Norway to the Cardiff City Stadium as the Nations League continues on Thursday night.

After successive defeats, Wales will be aiming to bounce back against Norway who have actually lost their last two games against Wales, conceding seven times in the process.

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Norway meanwhile are currently second in Group 4 of League A on three points as they head into the clash on the back of a 2-1 loss to group leaders Portugal.

Norway vs Wales team news

Wales are without Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Dylan Lawlor, Rubin Colwill, Isaak Davies during this international break due to injury problems.

Norway are missing Alexander Sorloth and possibly Martin Odegaard due to an ankle issue

Norway vs Wales kick-off time

The two sides will meet at the Cardiff City Stadium at 7:45 UK time.

Norway vs Wales predicted line-ups

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Davies, N Williams; Ampadu, Sheehan; D James, Johnson, Thomas; Koumas

Norway: Nyland; Aursnes, Ajer, Lysaker Heggem, Ryerson; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa

Key stats

Wales have tackled Norway on 11 previous occasions, boasting a record of three wins, four draws and four defeats against Thursday's opponents.

However, Wales have lost six of their last seven matches across all competitions, according to the current preview's form sequence.