Arsenal vs Manchester City: Where to watch Community Shield as Saliba and Rodri miss out

Arsenal face Manchester City in the Community Shield this Sunday as both teams aim to pick up their first piece of silverware.

Arsenal finally ended their 22-year drought for a Premier League title last season before collapsing in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

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Defender Gabriel says he will use the final as “motivation” heading into this weekend’s clash where for the first time in 10 years, City will be without Pep Guardiola in the dugout.

The Community Shield is often called a glorified friendly but both teams will take the game seriously as they come face to face at the at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium for a chance at lifting the first trophy of the season.

City managed to take four points from Arsenal in the Premier League last season but bookies favour the Gunners to triumph this weekend in what is an unpredictable clash.

Where to watch

The game, which kicks off at 15:00 UK time will be shown on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Normally this fixture was a regular fixture on free-to-air TV, with it being shown on ITV. However, that changed in 2025 when TNT Sports took over the broadcast rights.

Who is missing?

Arsenal boss Arteta will be missing Jurrien Timber (groin) and William Saliba (back). The Dutchman should return in the coming weeks whilst Saliba is said to be out for months.

For City, Rodri is also absent on account of his back operation whilst Savinho is said to be unavailable due to illness.

Predicted lineups

Arsenal predicted starting lineup: Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie; Guimaraes, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Manchester City predicted starting lineup: Donnarumma; Dias, Nunes Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri; Kovacic, Gonzalez; Savinho, Foden, Semenyo; Marmoush