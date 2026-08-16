Enzo Maresca admits "no news" on Rodri despite not being in Community Shield squad

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has revealed that there are no updates on Rodri despite impending move to Barcelona.

Barcelona remain interested in completing a deal for Rodri who snubbed Real Madrid for the Spanish giants whose £55M bid was rejected earlier this summer.

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The Guardian reports he is keen on the Barcelona move but the two clubs are yet to agree a deal for the Ballon d’Or winner winner who has just one year remaining on his current contract.

Rodri travelling on a budget Ryanair flight from Madrid to ⁠Liverpool went viral on social media earlier this month, suggesting that he has been in talks in Spain over a move that looks certain if a price can be agreed.

Now, the World Cup winner has been left out of the Community Shield squad as City go up against Arsenal in Cardiff. Fabrizio Romano states “the negotiations with Barcelona remain well underway to get it done soon”.

When asked about the midfielder’s future, Enzo Maresca stated: “No, absolutely. No news” as he focuses on the game ahead against the Gunners with the likes of Elliot Anderson and Mateo Kovacic start in the middle.

Maresca is seeking his first silverware as manager of City after taking charge following the departure of Pep Guardiola and he will hope he has enough quality in midfield without Rodri to find it this weekend.