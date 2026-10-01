Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Denmark starting snub

Norway vs Wales: Confirmed lineups as Haaland seeks to break Wales' unbeaten run

Baleba in line for full debut as Man Utd seek midfield fix

Man City sponsor Etihad slams Premier League over ruling

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo departs Portugal camp after coach says he won't start clash with Denmark

Haaland sues airline company over illegal trademark use in World Cup campaign

Rafael Leao to wear No. 7 shirt against Denmark after Ronaldo's departure

Former Man Utd defender Chris Smalling joins Porto on free transfer

Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after Man City charges: I’m honestly feeling at home!

Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after Man City charges: I’m honestly feeling at home!
Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after Man City charges: I’m honestly feeling at home!REUTERS

Enzo Fernandez has spoken to the media for the first time since Manchester City were handed 114 charges.

The Premier League revealed on Tuesday that City had been found guilty of all charges relating to breaches of its financial regulations between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Players such as Gianluigi Donnarumma have already been links with moves away from City as discomfort grows amongst the club who could be kicked from the English first division depending on the decided punishment.

The club have confirmed they will appeal against the ruling and have until Friday, October 2nd to do so. 

As players ponder their future at a club who could be removed from the Premier League, Fernandez has spoken on his reception so far at the club, since making the £125M switch from Chelsea in the summer.

 “I want to thank the Man City fans for the welcome.

“I’m honestly feeling at home, that's very important for a player’s confidence.

"I want to tell them I’m going to give 100% every day, every training session, every match, to help this club achieve all its objectives throughout the season, win many trophies together and enjoy”.

The Premier League's statement said it wants the process to be "concluded as soon as possible" but reports state that a decision may take years to come, making the need to jump ship from the club less of a priority.

Fernandez joins City after scoring 15 goals in his final Chelsea season and he should feature against Liverpool once the international break has concluded.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueEnzo FernandezGianluigi DonnarummaManchester CityChelsea

Related Articles

Real Madrid seeking to steal away Bournemouth's Alex Scott despite Premier League interest

Who's Missing: Chelsea's Joao Pedro doubtful, Foden suspended for Man City

Carabao Cup 4th round draw today: Date, time, TV channel, ball numbers and live stream