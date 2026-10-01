Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after Man City charges: I’m honestly feeling at home!

Enzo Fernandez has spoken to the media for the first time since Manchester City were handed 114 charges.

The Premier League revealed on Tuesday that City had been found guilty of all charges relating to breaches of its financial regulations between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

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Players such as Gianluigi Donnarumma have already been links with moves away from City as discomfort grows amongst the club who could be kicked from the English first division depending on the decided punishment.

The club have confirmed they will appeal against the ruling and have until Friday, October 2nd to do so.

As players ponder their future at a club who could be removed from the Premier League, Fernandez has spoken on his reception so far at the club, since making the £125M switch from Chelsea in the summer.

“I want to thank the Man City fans for the welcome.

“I’m honestly feeling at home, that's very important for a player’s confidence.

"I want to tell them I’m going to give 100% every day, every training session, every match, to help this club achieve all its objectives throughout the season, win many trophies together and enjoy”.

The Premier League's statement said it wants the process to be "concluded as soon as possible" but reports state that a decision may take years to come, making the need to jump ship from the club less of a priority.

Fernandez joins City after scoring 15 goals in his final Chelsea season and he should feature against Liverpool once the international break has concluded.