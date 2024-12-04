Arsenal boss Arteta backs Jorginho claims about Saka

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would not downplay comments from Joringho about winger Bukayo Saka.

The veteran Italian midfielder stated that Saka could win the Ballon d’Or one day.

While Arteta knows that his team would have to achieve a lot for that to happen, he is not refuting the claim.

He stated to reporters: “They train with him every day. They are in the dressing room with them. For a player to have these kind of words about a teammate is really positive. It shows you how much they believe in him and the potential.”

On Saka idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo, he added: “To look is always good!

“And probably, the way Cristiano started his career and when he joined Manchester United, nobody probably expected in the first few seasons (he would) be able to do that.

“But again, it was about his mentality, his work ethic, how he developed his skill, his chemistry with his team and to play in a team that has the capacity as well to be dominant. That is very, very important. I think B has got that context and if he is aiming for that, I think it is a positive thing.”

