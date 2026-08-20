Arokodare determined to make impact after Wolves struggles

Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare is determined to make a strong impact at Ajax after a difficult spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The striker joined the Dutch giants on a season-long loan from Wolves last month, seeking to rediscover his best form.

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Arokodare struggled following his move from Belgian club KRC Genk, scoring six goals in 38 appearances across all competitions last season.

He is now focused on putting his Wolves experience behind him and making the most of his opportunity in Amsterdam.

“I don’t think there’s a real reason or there’s a real excuse,” Arokodare told ESPN. “I think it’s part of the game.

“As players, we have seasons and moments like this in our careers, and it’s something to learn from, that I’ve moved on from, and I’m focused on the new season.

“I’ve been preparing well with the Ajax team and the players and I’m focused on this season. I’m focused on getting better, focused on better things for myself. Focused on not making the same mistakes I did. That’s all I’m focused on. Not focused on last season.”