Ajax surrender two-goal lead against hard-fighting Heerenveen

A lethargic Ajax did not live up to expectations and dropped their first points of the season in their first home game, drawing 2-2 with Heerenveen.

Ajax manager Michel Sanchez changed his side in nine places after last Thursday's 2-2 away draw at Irish side Shelbourne. Marc ter Stegen returned to the starting XI, Kasper Dolberg was the starting striker, while 17-year-old Abdellah Ouazane replaced the sold Mika Godts on the left wing after the latter's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

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Some bad luck for Heerenveen goalkeeper Bernt Klaverboer saw Ajax take an early lead, with Aaron Bouwman's effort bouncing off the post and onto Klaverboer, who couldn't do anything as he tapped the ball into his own goal.

It was all Ajax in the opening 15 minutes, with Steven Berghuis and Lucas Rosa trying their luck, while Ouazane's cross with the outside of his foot was caught by Klaverboer.

Kasper Dolberg missed a chance that should've put Ajax up two on the cusp of the 30th minute, but the Dane failed to tap in Oscar Gloukh's cross and score his first Eredivisie goal since January.

Instead, it was Abdellah Ouazane, who'd been playing a rather wasteful first half, who scored his first Eredivisie goal on his second start, beautifully curling the ball into the top corner from over 20 yards out after beating two opponents 1-on-1.

Ter Stegen showed his value in the first half, keeping all of Luca Oyen, Dylan Vente, Ringo Meerveld, and Jacob Trenskow with strong saves.

However, there was no stopping Trenskow on the verge of half-time - Kasper Dolberg easily lost possession, after which the Danish winger beat Youri Baas and fired a rocket into Ter Stegen's top corner to get Heerenveen back within one with the last touch of the first half.

Ajax started the second half on the front foot with chances for Gloukh and Dolberg, who couldn't convert on cutbacks, with the Heerenveen defence thwarting the hosts' early chances.

It wasn't smooth sailing for the Amsterdam side, with Heerenveen staying alive until the late minutes and Ajax unable to create many chances beyond the hour mark.

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It proved deadly for Ajax, who followed Feyenoord's lead from earlier on Sunday and wasted a two-goal lead late, with Maxence Rivera picking up a loose ball in the box and thumping it in via the crossbar.

Marcos Leonardo got one last chance for Ajax as added time was about to start, but his first header was blocked before colleague striker Tolu hindered the Brazilian seconds later.

Lethargy cost Ajax dearly, with the 2-2 draw in Amsterdam their first points loss of the Eredivisie season and their second straight draw. Ajax face Swiss side Sion next in the UEFA Conference League play-offs, starting with an away game in Switzerland on Thursday, August 20th.

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