Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Rashford makes no.10 shirt decision ahead of Man United return

Rossi says Rashford doesn't belong at Man Utd and it would be best for everyone if he left

Danny Murphy predicts only one team can stop Arsenal: I look at the firepower they have...

Joao Pedro replaces Delap as Chelsea's new no.9

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Spurs targeting Man City pair, Liverpool have bid rejected for Minteh

No Puso, no party: How Lewandowski is helping red-hot South African score goals

Messi scores first goal since father's death in draw with Philadelphia

Ajax rally after break to claim vital first-leg win at FC Sion

Ajax striker Tolu celebrates scoring against FC Sion
Ajax striker Tolu celebrates scoring against FC SionPro Shots Photo Agency / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Ajax needed a big second-half comeback to leave Switzerland on a positive note and scored four goals to beat FC Sion 4-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off tie.

Ajax were gunning to make the UEFA Conference League with Marc ter Stegen in goal for his first European match with the Amsterdam outfit, while Marcos Leonardo filled the striker position and Oscar Gloukh and Julian Brandt started together for the first time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After Leonardo squandered a promising opportunity in the opening phase, Sion got the biggest chance of the first 15 minutes via Winsley Boteli, who hit the post 

After a period of slight pressure from Ajax, Sion surprisingly took the lead after 34 minutes, with Franck Surdez free to fire the ball into Ter Stegen's far corner after a cutback from Ali Kabalcaman.

Ajax were lucky not to concede another goal before the break when Numa Lavanchy's shot was touched and saved by Ter Stegen.

Julian Brandt saved Ajax shortly after half-time, picking up a cleared cross and firing the ball into the top corner to find a much-needed equaliser and inject some life into Michel Sanchez's side.

As much as Ajax needed the equaliser, 20-million-euro striker Marcos Leonardo needed his first Ajax goal to get off the mark. Within the hour, the Brazilian got exactly what he needed, heading in a lofted ball from Anton Gaaei to give Ajax the lead in the Swiss Alps.

Sion found themselves back in Ajax's box and got a penalty after Boteli went down as he felt the hand of Jorthy Mokio on his shoulder. Following a quick VAR check, Ilyas Chouaref stayed ice cold and converted from the spot with 15 minutes remaining.

It was an up-and-down second half in Sion, which took another turn when Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare scored one minute after coming on for Leonardo, heading the ball diagonally past Anthony Racioppi.

Tolu and Julian Brandt celebrate the Nigerian's goal against Sion
Tolu and Julian Brandt celebrate the Nigerian's goal against SionPro Shots Photo Agency / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Ajax captain Davy Klaassen concluded the second-half turnaround with a lob, assisted by Tolu in the 86th minute.

It was the final act of Ajax's comeback, which saw them score four goals in the second half to return to Amsterdam with a two-goal lead in hand. Ajax will host FC Sion in the Johan Cruyff ArenA on Thursday, August 27th.

Check the full match statistics on Flashscore

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore
Mentions
Conference LeagueAjaxSionMarcos LeonardoJulian BrandtFranck SurdezTolu ArokodareIlyas ChouarefEredivisie

Related Articles

Underdogs Shelbourne earn memorable Conference League draw but Ajax still progress

Eredivisie roundup: Ajax and Feyenoord kick off with wins, Twente lose to Heerenveen

Ajax fail to finish off Shelbourne despite dominance