Arctic giants Bodo/Glimt in heated debate with fans over new stadium name

Stakeholders of Bodo/Glimt are struggling to agree on the proposed commercial name "PowerOffice Arctic Arena" for their new stadium. The club's management and board have faced intense pushback from fans, supporters, and members over balancing commercial necessity with regional and local identity.

The club board wants members to approve "PowerOffice Arctic Arena". The naming rights deal with local tech company PowerOffice is reportedly worth almost € 7 million over 10 years.

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Main commercial sponsor PowerOffice has gone as far as to state they will not guarantee their financial involvement if the "Arctic Arena" portion of the name is voted down or scrapped during club meetings.

Regional development groups also support the name, arguing it acts as a global marketing tool for Northern Norway.

Club members and local fans are heavily critical, calling the hybrid name "soulless" and overly corporate.

Many supporters feel that a stadium built heavily on regional identity and public funding (via land deals and municipal support) should not completely sell out its identity.

Fans have actively debated moving the sponsor name to the end (e.g., "Bodo Stadium by PowerOffice") or using the historical area name, Thalleåkeren, where the stadium is being built.

Because Bodo/Glimt operates on a democratic club membership model, the final decision ultimately rests on a high-stakes, extraordinary annual members' meeting vote to decide whether to accept the multi-million dollar corporate name or force a redesign to protect local heritage.

The club and its members are to make a final decision on the stadium name on Saturday.