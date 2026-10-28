Kompany "in good spirits" after collapse as heart attack and stroke are ruled out

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has been recovering behind the scenes following his collapse.

The 40-year-old Bayern manager collapsed while watching the club’s reserve team train. He was taken to hospital for medical examinations as fans feared for the worst.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kompany had been suffering from a viral infection and had missed training. Despite this, he took charge of Bayern’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal and continued working behind the scenes.

Kompany had said he pushed through his illness instead of listening to his body, leading to the collapse as assistant coach Aaron Danks spoke on his improved condition this week.

Examinations quickly ruled out a stroke and a heart attack, in what would have been a major relief to him and his family.

"I paid him a short visit yesterday," Danks told reporters on Tuesday. "He is in good spirits. It looks like every day he is getting better. There are no major updates in terms of diagnosis or return to work. Let him rest, let him take his time.

"We had some good conversations (with Kompany) but kept it away from football and specific tactics. It was just a friendly chat and nice to see him and catch up."

Kompany has been in charge of Bayern since May 2024, winning five trophies during his short time in Germany, including back-to-back Bundesliga titles.

Danks will continue to lead Bayern in Kompany's absence, as clashes against Magdeburg, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid come thick and fast for the club.

Kompany may be back after the international break in November, in what is a much-needed break for the former Manchester City star.