Calvin Bassey's rise as one of Fulham's most important players has put Manchester United on alert, but prising him away from Craven Cottage will not be straight forward.

Flashscore sources understand United's interest in the Nigeria international is genuine, but Fulham are in no mood to sanction a January departure.

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Bassey's importance has grown considerably, and his role in the squad has reached another level since Alvaro Arbeloa handed him the captain's armband.

Arbeloa would face a significant problem replacing a player who has become so central to his defensive structure, particularly with the next window offering limited opportunities to recruit an equivalent replacement.

United's interest is understandable, with the club looking to strengthen their defensive options and Bassey offering a profile that is not easy to find.

However, there is likely to be a substantial difference between the two clubs' valuations.

United are understood to have placed a valuation of around €30 million on Bassey, but Fulham would expect an offer over €55 million to consider a sale.

Fulham also have some contractual protection, as Bassey's current agreement is due to expire next summer but the club hold an option to extend it by a further year. The player also has an improved new contract offer pending.

The London club will now brace themselves for an approach from United, who are adapting to life under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

But Fulham's immediate priority is clear, in that they do not intend to cave in easily on any offer.