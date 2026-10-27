Analysis: Nicolo Tresoldi could be the man to replace Viktor Gyokeres at Arsenal

After having lost out on signing Julian Alvarez and Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window, it's clear that Arsenal are still going to be in the market for a striker come January.

Though a decent front man at the right price won't necessarily be easy to come by, the Gunners have recently put themselves in the position of being a desirable club to join, so if Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board come calling, it's going to be difficult for players to ignore their overtures.

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Gyokeres: Goals and little else

Of course, there's a small matter of moving on Viktor Gyokeres first, and that's not going to be easy, given how poor the Swedish international has been whilst at the club.

For a player who was their top scorer in their first Premier League-winning season in 22 years, that seems to be an odd statement to make, but his all-round game has been pretty awful.

Yes, he knows where the goal is, but if his associative play amounts to less than a dozen touches in some games, and no real attempt is made to improve on other aspects of his natural game, then he was never going to last long in North London in any event.

If there's one thing that Arteta demands over and above anything else, it's hard work and the 'team before I' mentality.

Three hat-tricks in 26 days

Assuming clubs are willing to take Gyokeres, albeit at a loss from the Gunners' perspective, then the recruitment staff can get to work on finding exactly who Arteta believes is the right person to fill that void.

One player that is courting interest from across Europe, including from Arsenal, is Club Brugge hitman, Nicolo Tresoldi.

At just 22 years of age, the 6ft 1in centre-forward is ripping up the rule book this season, and has recently scored his third hat-trick in the space of 26 days.

That included a treble against Italian giants Inter, in what was a magnificent 4-3 victory for the Belgian side.

34 goals in 66 games

Tresoldi might well have already been a Barcelona player this season after their own Alvarez debacle, but it appears that sporting director Deco baulked at the €50m transfer fee that Club Brugge were holding out for.

One can certainly understand the Belgian club's position in terms of maximising any transfer fee, as this is a player who scored 19 goals and provided five assists in the Jupiler League last season, and who already has seven goals in nine league games in 2026/27.

Nicolo Tresoldi - Jupiler Pro League record for 2026/27 Flashscore

Since the start of 2025/26, the player has scored 34 goals and provided seven assists in 66 matches in all competitions (48 starts), which is an incredible return.

He's also hit the woodwork on four other occasions, and in terms of his fast breaks (16), only Carlos Forbs (17) and Christos Tzolis (35) - now at Arsenal of course - have made more.

Nicolo Tresoldi - Recent player ratings Flashscore

Tresoldi's shooting accuracy of 63.64% in 2026/27 is elite-level, and an improvement on his past seasons, as is his conversion rate of 33.33%.

His 169 total shots since the beginning of last season are six more than Tzolis managed, and the pair are the only two players to have broken the century mark in this regard.

Nicolo Tresoldi's career numbers Flashscore

The same two players also have the most big chances scored, though Tresoldi's 28 far exceed Tzolis' 11.

In terms of pass accuracy, the front man has a more-than-acceptable 78.75% showing in league play, and 78.95% in the Champions League, both of which are an improvement on previous campaigns.

Improvement needed for one-on-ones

One area where he hasn't set the league alight has been with his aerial duels, which, considering his size, would be a bit of a worry for the Gunners.

In a much more physical Premier League, Tresoldi would be expected to do better than losing 108 of 201 aerial duels contested.

Even his ground one-on-ones aren't necessarily anything to write home about, given that of the 495 he's contested, he's lost 255 of them (winning 240).

His xG last season was an astonishing 16.61, and it's already at 8.04 in 26/27. Ultimately, he's paid to score goals, and that's something he's been doing with aplomb throughout his career.

Therefore, if he continues to do what he does best, he'll certainly be going places, and under a manager as studious as Arteta, there's no telling how far he could go in the game.