EXCLUSIVE: Brugge boss Leko speaks on Arsenal's Tzolis and star striker Tresoldi

Club Brugge have announced themselves as one of the surprise packages of this season’s Champions League. Ivan Leko’s side stunned Inter Milan 4-3 at San Siro, with Nicolo Tresoldi scoring a hat-trick, before following it up with a convincing home win over Lens. It is the latest chapter in a remarkable run for the Belgian champions, who are playing in the competition for the eighth time in nine seasons.

In an exclusive interview with Flashscore, the Croatian coach explains why Belgian clubs keep punching above their weight in Europe, opens up about his dramatic switch from Gent to Brugge last December and reveals what makes Christos Tzolis, Yann Sommer and captain Hans Vanaken so special.

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He also looks back on his playing days, from sharing a dressing room with a young Luka Modric to witnessing Josip Simunic’s infamous three yellow cards at the 2006 World Cup.

You have had two great matches in the Champions League over the past two weeks. You beat Inter Milan at San Siro and clearly defeated Lens at home. What is the mood like in the team right now?

"We are confident, feeling good and proud of what we did. They were two massive wins for us as a club. But because we are in the middle of a busy run of games, our focus has already shifted straight to the weekend.

"Of course we are very happy about the last two Champions League matches, but our focus is now on the next game."

Brugge are playing in the Champions League for the eighth time in the last nine seasons, and you have reached the knockout stage three times. Why are the top Belgian teams so good?

"I am confident that our success, and that of other Belgian clubs in Europe, comes from having a strong league and tough competition. Every weekend you play a very difficult game with a lot of intensity and real pressure to win.

"It is almost always like this: a strong league and high-level competition give you a much better chance of getting results in Europe as well."

What is your team’s biggest strength? Why have you been so successful in Europe in recent seasons?

"Basically, we work really hard. We are a humble and hardworking team. Everyone at the club shares the same mentality: we are very ambitious and always want to push our limits. That is also one of the criteria when we bring in new players and staff. We always look for people with great ambition and hunger.

"What makes football so interesting is that it’s a team sport. The clubs with the highest salaries or biggest budgets don’t always win. I think we are a perfect example that with hard work, humility and great teamwork, you can achieve fantastic results in Europe."

Very few Czech coaches work abroad. Is it different in Croatia, or are you an exception because of your strong connection to Belgium?

"It is certainly easier to work somewhere when you know the country and understand the mentality, the DNA of the clubs and the style of play. I am Croatian, but I have spent the last 20 years in Belgium, and I was also fortunate enough to experience a few other countries.

"The most important thing for any coach is to adapt to the country where you work and understand the mentality, the clubs and the local playing style as quickly as possible. That is what gives you an edge when it comes to getting results."

You played 223 matches in the Belgian league and have managed six Belgian clubs, including Brugge on multiple occasions. Does Belgium feel more like home than Croatia?

"No, I am Croatian. Croatia is my home country and where my deepest feelings lie. I am Croatian through and through. Belgium is my second home. We feel really good here and it truly feels like home, but they are entirely different things. I have Croatian blood, but I am also very happy and proud that my family and I feel at home in Belgium.

"We are genuinely grateful to the Belgian people, who welcomed us so warmly from day one. So we have very positive feelings towards both: first Croatia because of our roots, and second Belgium, where we have lived for 21 years now."

Why have you tied both your professional and family life so closely to Belgium?

"When we first arrived, my two daughters were only about a year old. As they started school, you meet people and make friends, and all of this was tied to my career as a player and later as a coach. You put down roots. We are very attached to Belgium. It’s simply part of our lives and it will probably stay like this for many years. We will always have our lives divided between Croatia and Belgium."

You have been a very successful coach in Belgium. How would you describe your coaching philosophy?

"First of all, you need to understand the football culture in each country, the style of play and the DNA of the club you are working for. Those are the fundamentals.

"Second, you have to really get to know your squad and your players. Once you have all of that figured out, you try to help the players, the staff and everyone involved create a shared story together, making sure everyone feels involved and valued.

"From there, step by step, with humility and hard work, you have a very good chance of getting results over the medium term."

Your second spell at Brugge started in dramatic fashion last December when you triggered the buyout clause in your contract with Gent. Their representatives later said they were blindsided. Why did you decide to switch clubs mid-season? Was it connected to your close bond with Brugge?

"It came as a surprise to everyone, including myself. I was very happy at Gent and grateful for the opportunity. We were building something positive together.

"Then, all of a sudden, the call from Club Brugge came. You never anticipate something like that, but that’s football and you have to make quick decisions. I had already been at Brugge as a player and once before as a manager, so my bond with the club is exceptionally strong. At that moment, I felt it was the right decision.

"It was difficult on a personal and human level because you build close relationships with people, but professionally it was an opportunity I had to take.

"Over time, I think more people will understand that. Usually coaches are dismissed after poor results, but when a manager is doing well, other clubs come in and pay the release clause. Professionally, everything was done 100% by the book. It just happened very suddenly, which was naturally a shock to me and certainly to both clubs."

Brugge have enjoyed a great run of form. Flashscore

Your third game in charge happened to be against Gent. Was that a tough experience?

"It was very emotional because I had spent six months working closely with my players at Gent, and suddenly I had to set up a team against them. That was a really difficult moment.

"If I could have skipped that fixture, I probably would have. But we are professionals and we have to put our emotions aside. At the same time, football is driven by passion and emotion. Without that, the game wouldn’t be nearly as exciting for anyone."

Your very first match was a massive test as well. Just two days after taking the job, you faced Arsenal in the Champions League. Quite a baptism of fire.

"Yes, that was extremely difficult. We had virtually no preparation and only one training session against one of the best teams in Europe at the time. Even so, I think we played a very good first half until their opening goal, and we gave everything we had.

"It takes time to implement new ideas, build relationships with the players and establish that connection on the pitch. It was a tough start, but thankfully we bounced back quickly and started winning. In the ten months we’ve been together, we’ve been fortunate enough to win a lot of games."

The season ended brilliantly. You reached the Champions League knockout phase and, most importantly, won the league title. Why did Brugge perform so well in the second half of the season?

"First and foremost, we have a very good squad with talented players, which makes a huge difference. We also tweaked our style of play and got the players fully bought into that vision.

"We played very aggressive, attacking football, scored a lot of goals and took risks. When I took over, we were third, five points behind the leaders. In the end we finished first with a four-point cushion, so we made up a nine-point swing.

"We played attractive football and built great chemistry between the players and the fans, and between the squad and the staff in our day-to-day work. It was a complex process, and looking back, I am extremely proud of what we achieved."

Do you enjoy the Belgian league partly because it tends to be very attack-minded? Does that suit your philosophy?

"You always have to adapt your style to the squad at your disposal. I have managed different teams and played different styles of football with each of them.

"You have to assess the tools you have and determine which approach gives you the best chance to win, because ultimately everyone is here to win. I consider myself fortunate to have coached various clubs in different ways, which has helped me become a better coach day by day."

Two of your forwards were brilliant last season. First, Christos Tzolis, who racked up 17 goals and 23 assists. What makes him such an exceptional player?

"Christos is a top-class player with unbelievable quality. His work ethic and professionalism are at the highest possible level. He loved being here and formed a strong bond with his teammates, the staff and the whole club.

"We also managed to build a system that allowed his talent to truly shine. I am thrilled to see him now showing that quality in the Premier League with Arsenal, one of the best clubs in Europe. He will always have a special place in my heart because he is a fantastic person as well as an incredible footballer."

Tzolis joined Arsenal this summer for 40 million euros, a club-record fee for Brugge. How proud was the club of that deal?

"Absolutely proud. When you can sell a player to one of the biggest clubs in the world for that kind of money, everyone feels immense pride.

"As a manager, I believe there are three main objectives. Number one is always results, winning as many games as possible. Second is playing good football so fans enjoy coming to the stadium and can identify with their team.

"And third, which is essential to any club’s business model, is developing players and helping them progress.

"Both the club and I focus heavily on all three pillars. So far we’ve done a great job, but it’s crucial to stay humble and keep working day in, day out, because in football things can change very quickly."

The second standout is Nicolo Tresoldi, who scored 19 goals and is performing brilliantly again this season. He isn’t as widely known as Tzolis yet. How would you describe him?

"He is another top lad who is completely dedicated to his craft. He is always the first to arrive at the training ground and the last to leave. Everything he does is done with conviction and a drive to improve.

"On the pitch he has exceptional qualities. He is a very complete striker who can score goals, link up play, press aggressively and take real responsibility during the game. This season is vital for him. It’s his second year to build on and confirm all the talent and potential he has."

Tresoldi scored a hat-trick in the 4-3 win over Inter at San Siro. Was that the biggest victory of your managerial career?

"It is certainly up there among the biggest. I have been fortunate to experience some memorable wins. A few years ago we won 4-0 away at Monaco in the Champions League with Club Brugge. With Antwerp, we beat Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham 1-0 when they were top of the Premier League.

"Last year, beating Marseille 3-0 was another massive Champions League night. I’ve also won crucial league matches that helped secure silverware. But beating Inter at San Siro is undoubtedly right near the top."

How much did Yann Sommer, who joined you from Inter ahead of the season, help in that match?

"A great deal. He was one of our best performers, and he continues to be one of the most important players in our squad. Everyone in football knows that if you want great results, you need a world-class goalkeeper.

"Look at what Thibaut Courtois does for Real Madrid, Donnarumma for PSG and now City, or what Alisson and Ederson have done for Liverpool and Manchester City over the years. You need an elite keeper to win consistently. Yann has been a fantastic signing and an indispensable player for us."

Sommer help Brugge beat his former club Inter. Flashscore

How did the transfer of a player of Sommer’s calibre come about?

"We needed a top goalkeeper, so our board and scouting department evaluated several targets. In the end the decision was made to go all-in for Yann Sommer. I am delighted the club convinced him to join our project. So far everything has worked out in the best possible way."

Captain Hans Vanaken is in his twelfth season at the club and has played at a World Cup. How important is he for Brugge?

"Tremendously important. To perform with that consistency for so many years, playing practically every match and often being the match-winner, is incredible.

"I often say that what Hans Vanaken represents for us is what Luka Modric was for Real Madrid. That gives you an idea of his value. He remains extremely hungry, with supreme quality on the ball, great personality and a winner’s mindset.

"I managed him during my first spell at Brugge, and we even played together in my final season as a player. I’ve known Hans for a very long time and I’m genuinely delighted to be coaching him again."

And Brandon Mechele, a Belgian international in his fourteenth season at the club. How do he and Vanaken lead the team together?

"Having both of them is a massive asset. They are proven winners and remain highly motivated to achieve even more.

"Hans is a fantastic playmaker, while Brandon is an incredibly reliable centre-back who brings composure and confidence to the back line. I just hope both of them can keep playing at this level for a few more years and help the club achieve even greater success."

You won 13 caps for Croatia and were in the 2006 World Cup squad alongside a young Luka Modric. Twenty years later, he is a living legend with 205 international appearances. Did you foresee back then that he would have such an extraordinary career?

"When he first joined the national team, we could all see he was a young lad with phenomenal talent and potential. That said, I don’t think anyone, including Luka himself, could have anticipated a career quite like this.

"It has been a dream career. He became one of the greatest players in Real Madrid’s history, won the Ballon d’Or and lifted every trophy imaginable. He is undoubtedly the greatest player in Croatian history and one of the finest midfielders European football has ever seen.

"I am immensely proud that he is Croatian, that we shared the pitch a couple of times and that we still stay in touch. You just have to look at Luka Modric’s life and career to find all the inspiration you need."

You also witnessed a bizarre moment at that World Cup, when Josip Simunic received three yellow cards against Australia. Do you remember how the squad reacted?

"Yes, of course! We were all completely shocked on the bench, but nobody said a word in the moment because the game was still going on, and you realise the referee forgot to show the red card after the second yellow.

"It was an obvious officiating blunder, but we all make mistakes, players, coaches and referees alike. It has gone down in history, and people will probably still be talking about it for decades, simply because you almost never see something like that in professional football."