Analysis: Juventus are taking a big risk if they sign PSG & Spurs flop Randal Kolo Muani

At 27 years of age, Randal Kolo Muani isn't quite a journeyman pro, but his football career does seem to be getting away from him, and with little to show for it other than moves around European football.

Forever known as the player who missed the golden opportunity to win the 2022 World Cup for France in the very last minute of extra time, Kolo Muani has consistently failed to impress at club level.

Advertisement Advertisement

Just one Premier League goal in 30 games

Most recently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, the total of the Frenchman's output was one goal (six months after joining) and one assist in 30 Premier League games, a further assist in the FA Cup, and a more reasonable four goals and two assists in nine Champions League matches.

That was never going to be enough to see his move to North London made permanent, nor was it going to impress Luis Enrique, whose Paris Saint-Germain side had been doing just fine without the striker.

Prior to his Premier League switch, Kolo Muani had spent time on loan at Juventus, but the Bianconeri were unable to agree on a deal that worked for all parties.

That scenario has since changed, to the extent that PSG are willing to lose over €30m on his signing if another initial loan move to Juve results in a permanent switch.

Follow all of your team's and favourite players' transfers this summer through the Flashscore app.

Loan agreed with Juventus

Multiple reports would suggest that a loan agreement between the Italian and French giants for a €4m loan with a €34m obligation to buy has already been reached, with the striker agreeing to a five-year deal with wages of €5.5m per season.

He will, effectively, become the replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, but will need to do an awful lot better than what he managed in N17.

Though Kolo Muani only started 26 of his 41 Spurs games in all competitions during 2025/26, he still played a cumulative 2,203 minutes, which was in line with many of his first-team colleagues.

Only Kevin Danso had a lower shot accuracy percentage than the Frenchman's 40%, although Kolo Muani did redeem himself slightly with a 16.13% shot conversion rate. Still not brilliant, particularly for a striker, but not awful either in the context of Tottenham's season.

Only 10 shots on target all season

Just 31 shots at goal all season, and a measly 10 on target, tells you all you need to know as to why it took until the North London derby in February 2026 for the player to score his first goal in the English top-flight, despite signing six months previously.

Eight headers at goal attempted were actually the third-best showing from anyone in the Spurs squad, though only three were on target, and when you also consider that only Richarlison had more touches in the opposition box than Kolo Muani's 109, it brings into sharp focus just how poor the Frenchman's ability to deliver was.

Randal Kolo Muani xG map - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

He can't even point to some excellence in terms of his associative play in order to level the playing field in terms of his usefulness to the first team.

Across the whole of the campaign, he only attempted 417 passes of which just 288 were accurate. His subsequent 69.06% completion rating was the second-worst of Spurs' outfield players, with only Richarlison posting a worse percentage.

Out of his depth in England

His 342 one-on-ones attempted at least appeared to give him some credibility in terms of his work ethic, as there were just five other players who attempted more; however, Kolo Muani's success percentage of 37.13% was the lowest rating in the squad for those players who could be considered as regulars.

Winning only 40 of his 102 attempted aerial duels also didn't do him any favours whatsoever.

Randal Kolo Muani radar graphic - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

Four interceptions made and just 33 tackles attempted are further evidence of a player completely out of his depth, and both he and Juve will surely hope that his luck changes and he can reproduce the form that saw him score eight goals in 16 Serie A games, as well as two more in three Club World Cup matches.

If he can't make it work this time, for whatever reason, then there's every likelihood that Kolo Muani's career will peter out with a whimper.